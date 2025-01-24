DeSantis pushes Florida lawmakers to take action on illegal immigration, warns of consequences for defiance

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday pushed Republican state lawmakers to take urgent action on illegal immigration, voting to fight like a "junkyard dog" and warning of political consequences for defiance.

The governor leaned on the Florida legislature ahead of a special session next week, during which he wants legislators to pass new bills to crack down on illegal immigration in sync with President Donald Trump's administration at the federal level. But GOP leaders have called the session "premature" and signaled that they may gavel out without taking action on the governor's agenda items.

DeSantis warned that would be a costly mistake. "It would be very, very hazardous politically," he told reporters during a roundtable discussion at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He also suggested that he will call for another special session of the legislature if GOP leaders delay action.

"I have my constitutional authority to wield in this process and I will continue to wield it as appropriate so that we're able to get the job done," he said, adding that he would fight like a "junkyard dog" to get his immigration policies enacted.

DeSantis wants Republicans to enact laws that would require state and local officials to comply with the new immigration orders issued by the White House and provide funding for them to do so. He has also called for legislation that would penalize state and local officials who violate Florida's "anti-sanctuary policies," WPTV reported.

The governor also directed lawmakers to consider additional hurricane aid, crack down on ballot initiative signature fraud and address rising HOA fees.

House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton reacted coolly when the governor called for a special legislative session starting on Jan. 27. In a joint statement on Jan. 13, they called it "irresponsible" for the legislature to act ahead of any announcements Trump may make on immigration and criticized DeSantis, stating the governor had offered only "fragmented ideas" and had not released any bill language or details for legislators to consider.

Lawmakers "will decide when and what legislation we consider," the Florida House and Senate leaders said.

Trump has already issued a flurry of executive orders to begin promised "mass deportations" of illegal immigrants present in the United States. On Monday, Trump declared an emergency on the southern border, deployed 1,500 soldiers to the border and ended the Biden administration's CBP One app program to process migrants at ports of entry via humanitarian parole.

His administration then launched a mass deportation operation, with ICE agents active in multiple cities and states across the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security has also issued memos rescinding limits placed on ICE by the Biden administration, ordering a review of parole and expanding the use of expedited removal for recently-arrived illegal immigrants.

And Trump’s administration has moved to restore border wall construction and reinstate the Remain-in-Mexico policy, which requires migrants to stay in Mexico for the duration of their asylum cases.

These combined policies have resulted in a sharp 35% drop in illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border, multiple Department of Homeland Security sources told Fox News Digital.

DeSantis rejected the concerns of the legislature, telling reporters Thursday, "we've been waiting years for this moment. It's not premature."

"We can't drag our feet. We can't wait for something to go into effect in July. We need something immediately and we need to get everything moving, and we need to do what we told the people that elected us that we would do."

