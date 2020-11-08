Buttigieg: Republican Senate would go against 'will of the people' by opposing Biden agenda

Biden transition team member Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that even if they win enough races to maintain control of the Senate, Republicans would be opposing the will of the American people if they stand in the way of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

In an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Buttigieg admitted that the federal government has -- "for better or worse" -- a system of checks and balances, but said that if a Republican Senate used their power to place a check on a Democratic White House, they would be holding back what the people want.

"At the end of the day the thing we have going for us is the American people are with us," Buttigieg said, claiming that the Senate would be run by "minority rule" if Republicans block Democrat initiatives such as tax hikes and a public health care option.

