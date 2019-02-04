Northam's political future could be over because of clumsy handling of racism scandal, Brit Hume says

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s political future could be over -- largely because of how he handled the newly unearthed racist yearbook photo that sparked controversy across the country, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Monday night.

“He handled it clumsily. I don’t think he can survive much longer,” Hume told Bret Baier on Fox News’ “Special Report.”

FAIRFAX SUGGESTS NORTHAM COULD BE BEHIND LEAKED SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION

Last Wednesday, Northam was blasted for controversial abortion comments he made during a radio interview. Two days later, news outlets reported that a racist photo appeared on Northam’s medical school yearbook page. By Monday, Northam was under political "death watch" and was said to be consulting with advisers over whether it was feasible for him to stay in office.

Hume said the Democrats want him out to cover up liberal xenophobia, because if Northam remains, “that will deprive them ... of charging racism against Republicans which they used effectively, if unfairly lately.”

Northam faces a torrent of pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to resign, after the now-infamous yearbook photo surfaced showing someone in blackface and someone in a KKK costume on Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page.

Many prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have called on Northam to resign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He may try in the days ahead to do something to restore his reputation,” Hume said. He added that he didn’t think Northam was a racist, nor did the people of Virginia.

Observing most in his party have bailed on him, he added: “It’s hard to see somebody sticking around in that circumstance for very long.”

Fox News' Bret Baier and The Associated Press contributed to this report.