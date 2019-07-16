Bret Baier: Censure vote against Trump a 'campaign commercial in the making' for House Democrats

Fox News' Bret Baier said a possible censure vote in the House to condemn President Trump's tweeting is a "campaign commercial in the making" for Democratic candidates running for reelection in 2020.

"All of these things -- when these resolutions come up, it's just a political maneuver so that the opponents can say that on this vote, so-and-so stood with what they'll call 'racist tweets. And it's a campaign commercial in the making,'" Baier said on "The Daily Briefing" Tuesday.

"The same thing happened, actually, with the resolution to condemn the words of Ilhan Omar that got watered down in the House of Representatives." he continued.

Baier was referring to Trump's war of words on Twitter Sunday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and four of her freshman members, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Pelosi faced immediate backlash on the House floor when she attempted to persuade Congress to condemn Trump's comments, in the form of a rebuke from Rep. Doug Collins R-Ga, who asked that her comments be "taken down."

"Can I ask the words be taken down? I make a point of order that the gentlewoman's words are unparliamentary and be taken down," Collins said.

He also commented on the general push for impeachment and said the four progressive Congresswomen have not produced anything tangible to charge the president with, other than bad taste.

"I think there is a significant push [for impeachment] that you heard the four congresswomen last night talk about," he said. "[It's] not based on the findings of the Mueller report, but based on [Trump's] character and they say it's high crimes and misdemeanors but they don't outline what they are. I think there is a push from Rep. Al Green and others to get that started right away. And Nancy Pelosi, after dealing [with] what she dealt with, with the four congresswomen, kind of putting them in a box -- now they're all together and they're defending those four congresswomen. And I wonder if it will bleed over to impeachment."

Baier also said the four women are playing into Trump's hands as he attempts to brand the Democratic party as radical and extreme, ahead of the 2020 elections.

"The president, from the political point of view, really wants to have these four congresswomen be the face of the Democratic Party ... He wants to see the Democrats rally around them and lift them up because of the controversial things that they've said do not sell well in a large part of the country," he said.

"The way that he did that over the weekend with the tweets, obviously sent up alarm bells. Not only for Democrats but for some Republicans. And I think you're seeing Mitch McConnell try and deal with that in his way, and I bet he'll get peppered with questions about the president's action since."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report