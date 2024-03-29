Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Braun Senate campaign ordered to pay $159K for finance violations

GOP Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is retiring after one term to seek the state's governorship

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s Senate campaign must pay a $159,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission for violating campaign finance rules during the 2018 election.

The FEC posted an agreement on the penalty this week. The Indianapolis Star first reported the penalty Friday.

INDIANA GOV. HOLCOMB VETOES BILL DEFINING ANTISEMITISM: 'TOOTHLESS'

The FEC initially charged the Braun campaign with illegally accepting improper loans, but after the campaign provided documentation, the FEC determined the violation resulted from clerical errors by a former treasurer, Travis Kabrick.

Republican Sen. Braun announces his run for Indiana governor

In Indianapolis, Republican Sen. Braun, announces that he will run for Indiana governor in 2024, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Braun's current campaign treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, issued a statement saying the errors "were primarily due to the oversight of our former treasurer, Travis Kabrick."

Braun spokesperson Josh Kelley said Datwyler is exploring options to pay the fine "in light of Mr. Kabrick’s errors."

A phone number for Kabrick could not be found and he could not be reached for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Braun is currently running for governor.

More from Politics