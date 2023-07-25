Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Army
Published

Bowe Bergdahl court-martial conviction for Army desertion thrown out by federal judge

Bergdahl pleaded guilty in 2017 to desertion and was dishonorably discharged from the Army but was sparred prison time

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Top House Republicans meet with families of services members killed in Kabul airport bombing Video

Top House Republicans meet with families of services members killed in Kabul airport bombing

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Darrin Hoover, father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, warn the chaotic military withdrawal ‘can’t happen again.’

A former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion after leaving his post while deployed in Afghanistan and was subsequently captured and tortured by the Taliban had his court-martial conviction vacated Tuesday. 

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington D.C. said that military judge Jeffrey Nance, who presided over the court-martial of Bowe Bergdahl, failed to disclose that he had applied to the executive branch for a job as an immigration judge, creating a potential conflict of interest.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Army and Justice Department. 

I TRULY UNDERSTOOD MEMORIAL DAY WHEN I BECAME PART OF THIS GOLD STAR FAMILY

Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the military conviction of Bergdahl, a former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion after he left his post and was captured in Afghanistan and tortured by the Taliban.  (AP)

Walton noted that former President Trump criticized Bergdahl during the 2016 presidential campaign. Bergdahl's lawyers argued that the criticism placed command influence on Nance. 

Walton rejected that argument, but he said a reasonable person could question the judge’s impartiality under the circumstances. It was not clear if the ruling could possibly result in the reinstatement of rank or change of status for Bargdahl's dishonorable discharge.

"This case presents a unique situation where the military judge might be inclined to appeal to the president's expressed interest in the plaintiff's conviction and punishment when applying for the immigration judge position," Walton wrote.

Bergdahl, from Hailey, Idaho, pleaded guilty in 2017 to desertion. He was spared prison time but was dishonorably discharged from the military and had his rank reduced to private, as well as the forfeiture of $10,000 in pay. 

In 2009, he walked away from his post in Afghanistan and was captured by the Taliban and held for five years. Some of his fellow soldiers were injured trying to find him. 

Terrorists Obama traded for Bowe Bergdahl rejoin the Taliban Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2014, then-President Barack Obama brought Bergdahl home in a controversial prison exchange for five Taliban prisoners, a deal that was roundly criticized by Republicans. 

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics