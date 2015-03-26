Boston Red Sox Asks Sen. Kennedy to Throw First Pitch at Season Opener

The Boston Red Sox has asked Sen. Ted Kennedy to throw out the first pitch when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Devil Rays Monday at their season opener in Fenway Park, the Boston Herald reported.

But Kennedy's presence at the game is "uncertain" due to his medical condition, the team's Web site said.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who has served in the Senate for 45 years, has been battling brain cancer since he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor last May. Kennedy, who returned to Capitol Hill last week after an extended absence, suffered a seizure at a luncheon in January following President Obama's inauguration.

The Herald also reports that Red Sox players will walk through the seating area at Fenway as the team members are introduced. Rehearsals have been taking place for the past week.

The Red Sox is opening its season at home for the first time since 2002.

