Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Educators disciplined after lamenting Trump survival, university sued

PINK SLIPS COMING: Educators fired or suspended after lamenting Trump survived dinner shooting
FREE SPEECH FIGHT: University sued for allegedly stonewalling probe into violent protest at TPUSA event
POISON LECTURE: Ex-professor canned for supporting terrorists now touring colleges with talks
TOXIC CULTURE: Board member claims he was ousted for reporting misconduct at major Arab advocacy org
DOUBLE STANDARD: University dean warned conservative group it would face discipline for naming protesters
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REVERSED COURSE: College reinstates Students for Justice in Palestine after suspension over antisemitism
PROBLEMS AHEAD: Education on verge of being completely upended if Mamdani gets his way, expert warns
TABLES TURNED: Private Catholic school buckles on conservative club it once rejected as conflicting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teacher fired over video seeming to wish Trump was killed in shooting