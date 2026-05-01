Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Educators disciplined after lamenting Trump survival, university sued

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PINK SLIPS COMING: Educators fired or suspended after lamenting Trump survived dinner shooting

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: University sued for allegedly stonewalling probe into violent protest at TPUSA event

POISON LECTURE: Ex-professor canned for supporting terrorists now touring colleges with talks

TOXIC CULTURE: Board member claims he was ousted for reporting misconduct at major Arab advocacy org

DOUBLE STANDARD: University dean warned conservative group it would face discipline for naming protesters

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REVERSED COURSE: College reinstates Students for Justice in Palestine after suspension over antisemitism

PROBLEMS AHEAD: Education on verge of being completely upended if Mamdani gets his way, expert warns

TABLES TURNED: Private Catholic school buckles on conservative club it once rejected as conflicting

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teacher fired over video seeming to wish Trump was killed in shooting