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Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Educators disciplined after lamenting Trump survival, university sued

College dean warned conservative group, school reinstates club after suspension over antisemitism

By Fox News Staff Fox News
donald trump with his fist in the air

US President Donald Trump makes a fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport in Miami, on April 11, 2026.  (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

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PINK SLIPS COMING: Educators fired or suspended after lamenting Trump survived dinner shooting

FREE SPEECH FIGHT: University sued for allegedly stonewalling probe into violent protest at TPUSA event

POISON LECTURE: Ex-professor canned for supporting terrorists now touring colleges with talks

A Hamas supporter protesting against Israel in Washington D.C.

A protester waves a Hamas flag while remaining masked during a Washington, D.C., protest in July 2024. (Lucas Tomlinson/Fox News Digital)

TOXIC CULTURE: Board member claims he was ousted for reporting misconduct at major Arab advocacy org

DOUBLE STANDARD: University dean warned conservative group it would face discipline for naming protesters

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REVERSED COURSE: College reinstates Students for Justice in Palestine after suspension over antisemitism

PROBLEMS AHEAD: Education on verge of being completely upended if Mamdani gets his way, expert warns

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani speaks to members of the media at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TABLES TURNED: Private Catholic school buckles on conservative club it once rejected as conflicting

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teacher fired over video seeming to wish Trump was killed in shooting

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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