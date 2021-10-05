Border Patrol nabs MS-13 gang member, sex offenders among migrants coming into US

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested a number of criminal illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. in the last week, including sex offenders with prior convictions and an MS-13 gang member.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection outlined how Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended eight migrants crossing the border -- including a Guatemalan who was arrested, and later convicted of sexual abuse in 2009.

OUSTED BIDEN BORDER PATROL CHIEF SAYS TERRORISTS ATTEMPTING TO ENTER US THROUGH BORDER

A few days later, agents in Welasco apprehended a Mexican national who had previously been convicted of sex offenses in California, and sentenced to 38 months in jail. California is a sanctuary state and limits cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE.)

Meanwhile, on Saturday, agent near Sarita arrested an illegal immigrant at a checkpoint -- it turned out that he had previously been arrested and convicted for indecent liberties with a child in North Carolina, for which he served 125 months in prison.

That arrest occurred on the same day as border agents in McAllen apprehended four migrants near Hidalgo -- which included a 28-year-old MS-13 gang member. That arrest was followed by the arrest of a Gulf Cartel gang member a day later near Progresso.

TEXAS BORDER PATROL AGENTS DISCOVER STASH HOUSES PACKED WITH NEARLY 100 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

MS-13, also called Mara Salvatrucha, was set up in Los Angeles by Central American immigrants and has expanded across the continent -- particularly in Northern Triangle countries like El Salvador and Guatemala. It is known for its particularly horrific and gruesome crimes, and its motto is said to be "mata, viola, controla" -- which means "kill, rape, control."

There were 9,278 arrests of criminal migrants in FY 2021, until the end of August, compared to 2,438 in FY 2020 and 4,269 in FY 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of those arrests, there were 448 convictions for sex offenses in FY 2021, compared to 156 in FY 2020 and just 58 in FY19.

Meanwhile, there were 105 arrests of MS-gang members in FY21, up from 72 in FY20 and down from 464 in FY19.