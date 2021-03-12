Thousands of migrants eluding apprehension at southern border, union official tells 'The Story'

National Border Patrol Council vice president Art Del Cueto contradicted claims by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that most people who come to the U.S.-Mexico border are turned away, telling "The Story" Friday that "it's scary to hear the amount of unaccompanied juveniles and family units coming into the U.S. and being released."

DEL CUETO: What is even scarier and more hectic that no one is really talking about is the number of "gotaways". I can tell you here in Tucson Sector, because agents are having to deal with the unaccompanied juveniles and the family units, year to date -- this is just a guess -- they're looking at over 40,000 people that have gotten away. You can look at the numbers of what is being caught in Texas, but you cannot ignore and you have to understand how scary it is when you're hearing over 40,000 people in this sector alone have gotten away. You don't know who they are, you don't know where they're coming from and you don't know their intentions while in the United States.

The unaccompanied juveniles are staying in the United States. These family units are staying. My big issue, and everyone's issue, should be those individuals that are getting away, that are coming through, not being apprehended.

