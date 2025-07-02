'Trump effect' touted as southern border numbers stay low, including new record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House border czar Tom Homan revealed that southern border apprehensions in June were incredibly low – and nobody was released into the U.S. after being apprehended.

"Total Border Patrol encounters for the entire month of June 2025 was 6,070. That is less than a single day under Biden," Homan posted to X on Tuesday, touting "the Trump effect."

The figure is a dip of 15% from March, and a major dip from moments during the Biden administration, such as December 2023 where there were an average of roughly 11,000 encounters daily.

There were only 8,039 apprehensions on a national scale by Border Patrol, which is lower than the record set in March. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the first three days of June 2024 had over 11,000 apprehensions, with the southern border alone having over 7,000 apprehensions in the first two days of that month.

"As a matter of fact, the total number of encounters is less than half of a single day under Biden on many days. Also, none of the 6,070 were released into the U.S. ZERO. President Trump has created the most secure border in the history of the nation and the data proves it. We have never seen numbers this low. Never. God bless the men and women of the US Border Patrol and God bless the men and women of ICE. The interior arrests and consequences help to drive down illegal immigration. The TRUMP EFFECT keeps America winning," he continued.

In June, Fox News reported that the number of apprehensions and gotaways was at new lows midway through the month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said there were only 137 apprehensions on June 28, the lowest in roughly 25 years on a single day.

Total nationwide encounters, which means encounters not just at the southern border, were the lowest in CBP history at 25,243, which is 12% less than the record low in February 2025. Gotaway numbers also shot down by 90% compared with June of last year.

"The numbers don’t lie – under President Trump’s leadership, DHS and CBP have shattered records and delivered the most secure border in American history. The world is hearing our message: the border is closed to law breakers," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated.

"Under President Trump, our Border Patrol agents are empowered to do their job once again, secure our border and protect the American people," she continued.

While the political debate continues on deportation efforts and long-term solutions, the contrast remains incredibly stark from the Biden administration on the border itself.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump deployed troops to the border and the administration began taking steps to resume construction of a wall, a project that was primarily halted with only a few exceptions under Biden.

In Washington, the House is in the closing moments of its process on the reconciliation bill on Wednesday, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes billions in funding for border security and immigration enforcement for agencies like ICE and U.S. Border Patrol.