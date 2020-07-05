Bolton questions how much time Trump spends watching TV versus listening to advisers

John Bolton on Sunday continued to deride President Trump amid their ongoing feud – this time by suggesting that Trump spends more time watching television than he does listening to his advisers.

“I think that if you could clock the amount of time he spends actually in the Oval Office versus the amount of time he spends in the little dining room off the Oval Office with the cable news networks in one form or another on, it would be a very interesting statistic,” Bolton said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.”

BOLTON THOUGHT TRUMP-ZELENSKY CALL WOULD BE A 'DISASTER'

Bolton, who previously served as Trump’s national security adviser, has been on a very public campaign recently criticizing the president following the publication of his tell-all memoir “The Room Where It Happened.”

The Trump administration tried to block the release of the book because of concerns that classified information could be exposed, but a federal judge last month ruled the publishing could move forward.

Bolton has defended his decision to write a tell-all about his time in the Trump administration and denied violating record-keeping laws by destroying his notes while in the White House.

Bolton's book depicts a president whose foreign policy objectives were inexorably linked to his own political gain.

Bolton says Trump “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help Trump's reelection prospects. Bolton also writes that Trump linked the supply of military assistance to Ukraine to that country’s willingness to conduct investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter — allegations that were at the heart of an impeachment trial that ended with Trump's acquittal by the Senate in February.