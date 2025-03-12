Blue state county faces backlash after failed vote to scrap 'super sanctuary' policy: 'Fringe Democrats'

San Diego County’s "super sanctuary" policy will remain in place for now following a failed vote to scrap it from Republican county officials.

"The Biden Administration forced San Diego County onto the front lines of its relentless border crisis and now fringe Democrats in the County are trying to do the same," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"The people in my district want no part of policies that have contradicted our laws, blocked law enforcement, and gotten innocent Americans killed. Mark these words: Sanctuary policies are going away," Issa, whose district includes part of San Diego County, continued.

The county’s policy further constrains the ability of authorities in San Diego, a border county, to comply with federal law enforcement when it comes to turning over illegal immigrants, and opponents believe the policy opens the door to the county protecting those suspected of serious crimes.

"This is deeply disappointing," Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond said in a statement. "This was not about politics. This was about ensuring that criminals—rapists, child abusers, burglars, and violent offenders—are removed from our communities. Instead, fear and misinformation won the day, leaving law-abiding residents at greater risk."

Although Desmond and Supervisor Joel Anderson voted to get rid of the policy that was put in place by the board’s Democratic majority in December, Democratic Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe argued that repealing it would then give a role outside the scope of the county’s purview.

"Even in the very wording of policy L-2, it doesn’t protect criminals. What it was about is ensuring that this county stays in its lane and protects our region and that the federal government stays in its lane," Democratic Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said during the meeting before voting "no." Her Democratic colleague, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, abstained.

The move comes as immigration and border policies changes have had a sweeping impact, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to conduct raids around the country and border crossings have plummeted.

In addition, Trump border czar Tom Homan has been a vocal opponent of governments with sanctuary city policies.

The Jewish Family Service of San Diego's migrant center shut its doors last month as the number of migrants arriving in the area took a massive tumble.

"This failure also makes it harder and more dangerous for federal immigration authorities to do their job. It is far safer and less invasive for ICE to detain criminals while they are still in jail — rather than forcing federal agents to enter our communities, neighborhoods, and workplaces to make arrests," Desmond continued.

There is currently one vacancy on the board left open by former Chair Nora Vargas, who exited her position just weeks after putting forth the policy, according to KPBS.