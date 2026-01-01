Black Republican calls for total, permanent abolition of DEI: 'I want to earn every opportunity on merit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas is calling for the complete and permanent abolition of diversity, equity and inclusion ideology, noting that he only wants to be judged based on his "character," "competence" and "results."

"DEI should be abolished, permanently. I never want to be chosen, promoted, or rewarded because of how I look. I want to earn every opportunity on merit, through hard work, grit, discipline, and determination," the Army veteran declared in a post on X.

"Equality means equal standards, not engineered outcomes. The dignity of achievement comes from effort, not entitlement. Judge me by my character, my competence, and my results. Anything less is an insult to everyone striving to be their best," he added.

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk heartily endorsed the lawmaker's comments.

"And this is how anyone of honor should be!" Musk wrote when sharing Hunt's post on X.

Hunt has previously expressed his disdain for DEI.

"DEI should be DOA," he wrote in a May 2025 post on X. "America was built on merit, grit, determination, and hard work—not skin color, quotas, or political games. The promise of this nation is simple: we rise by the strength of our character, not the shade of our skin. I’ve lived by that truth—and it drives the left absolutely insane."

The lawmaker, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2023, is running for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is up for re-election this year. Lone Star State Attorney General Ken Paxton is also aiming to unseat Cornyn in the Republican U.S. Senate primary.