Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Black Republican calls for total, permanent abolition of DEI: 'I want to earn every opportunity on merit'

'I never want to be chosen, promoted, or rewarded because of how I look,' Rep. Wesley Hunt noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas is calling for the complete and permanent abolition of diversity, equity and inclusion ideology, noting that he only wants to be judged based on his "character," "competence" and "results."

"DEI should be abolished, permanently. I never want to be chosen, promoted, or rewarded because of how I look. I want to earn every opportunity on merit, through hard work, grit, discipline, and determination," the Army veteran declared in a post on X.

"Equality means equal standards, not engineered outcomes. The dignity of achievement comes from effort, not entitlement. Judge me by my character, my competence, and my results. Anything less is an insult to everyone striving to be their best," he added.

ARMY VETERAN-TURNED-MAGA RISING STAR JUMPS INTO FIERY GOP SENATE PRIMARY AS POLLS TIGHTEN

Rep. Wesley Hunt

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, prepares to speak at the Fiserv Forum on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk heartily endorsed the lawmaker's comments.

"And this is how anyone of honor should be!" Musk wrote when sharing Hunt's post on X.

REP. WESLEY HUNT DEFENDS TRUMP'S MOVE TO RESTORE ROBERT E. LEE'S NAME TO MILITARY BASE

Wesley Hunt defends Trump's move to restore Robert E. Lee's name to military base Video

Hunt has previously expressed his disdain for DEI.

"DEI should be DOA," he wrote in a May 2025 post on X. "America was built on merit, grit, determination, and hard work—not skin color, quotas, or political games. The promise of this nation is simple: we rise by the strength of our character, not the shade of our skin. I’ve lived by that truth—and it drives the left absolutely insane." 

‘MUST-SEE TV’: TEXAS SENATE CANDIDATE CHALLENGES JASMINE CROCKETT TO PUBLIC DEBATE

Army vet congressman: ‘You can’t walk around looking like the Pillsbury Doughboy and expect people to follow you into battle:’ Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawmaker, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2023, is running for U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is up for re-election this year. Lone Star State Attorney General Ken Paxton is also aiming to unseat Cornyn in the Republican U.S. Senate primary.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue