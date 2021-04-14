BLM co-founder's consulting firm pulled in over $20K a month as she chaired LA jail reform group

The consulting firm of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation co-founder Patrisse Cullors pulled in over $20,000 a month while she served as the chairwoman of a Los Angeles jail reform initiative.

According to campaign finance data, Cullors' consulting firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, received a total of $191,000 over the course of 2019 via payments from Reform LA Jails – also known as Vote Yes on R.

Cullors started the consulting firm with her spouse and BLM co-founder Janaya Khan. Cullors was listed as "principal officer" and "business owner" on the reported payments.

The first of the seven payments happened between January 2019 to the end of June of that year, where Cullors’ firm received $51,000, an FPPC report from the time detailed. Four more payments that totaled $60,000 were reported in a following filing that covered between July 2019 and the end of September 2019.

Additional payments of $20,000 and $60,000 to Cullors’ consulting group were made between October and December of that year. According to the consulting group’s latest filing with the California government from December 2020, Cullors is listed as the only manager of the firm.

The data was first reported on by the Daily Caller on Wednesday.

Cullors came under scrutiny after it was reported she had gone on a real estate shopping spree, with property records showing she had spent $3.2 million to purchase four luxury homes.

Last month, the self-described "Marxist" bought a $1.4 million home a short drive from Malibu according to reports. She also looked at property in the Bahamas at a resort with residents such as Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods, with apartment prices ranging from $5 million to $20 million.

BLM came to the defense of Cullors in a statement on Tuesday, suggesting that the criticism of Cullors "continues a tradition of terror by [W]hite supremacists against Black activists."

"Patrisse Cullors is the executive director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). She serves in this role in a volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits," the statement began. "Patrisse has received a total of $120,000 since the organization's inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work. Patrisse did not receive any compensation after 2019."

"Patrisse's work for Black people over the years has made her and others who align with the fight for Black liberation targets of racist violence. The narratives being spread about Patrisse have been generated by right-wing forces intent on reducing the support and influence of a movement that is larger than any one organization," BLM continued.

"This right-wing offensive not only puts Patrisse, her child and her loved ones in harm's way, it also continues a tradition of terror by [W]hite supremacists against Black activists."

Reform LA Jails did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on the payments.