China surrounds Taiwan with warships, fighter jets in largest military drills on record

China on Monday launched its largest military exercises ever around Taiwan , surrounding the island with warships, aircraft and live-fire drills as tensions spiked following a record U.S. arms sale to Taipei.

The drills, known as "Justice Mission 2025," involve coordinated deployments of ground forces, naval vessels, fighter jets, drones and artillery across seven maritime zones encircling Taiwan.

China’s Eastern Theater Command said the exercises include simulated strikes on land and sea targets and rehearsals to blockade Taiwan’s main ports, a scenario analysts say would be central to any attempt to isolate or coerce the island.

Live-fire exercises are scheduled to continue through Tuesday, with China designating large danger zones for artillery firing closer to Taiwan than in any previous round of drills. The scope of the operation has already disrupted civilian air and sea traffic, forcing airlines to reroute flights and Taiwan’s aviation authority to plan alternative airspace corridors.

Chinese military officials defended the exercises as a response to separatism and foreign involvement. "It is a stern warning against ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external interference forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity," Senior Col. Shi Yi, spokesperson of China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, said.

The military escalation comes less than two weeks after the U.S. approved an $11.1 billion weapons package for Taiwan, the largest such sale ever. Beijing denounced the deal, warning it risks turning Taiwan into a "powder keg" and driving the region toward "military confrontation and war."

The package includes 82 HIMARS rocket launchers paired with 420 ATACMS long-range missiles, giving Taiwan a new deep-strike capability across the Taiwan Strait. It also includes 60 self-propelled howitzers, advanced unmanned aerial vehicle systems, military software packages and anti-armor weapons.

"The ‘Taiwan independence’ forces on the island seek independence through force and resist reunification through force, squandering the hard-earned money of the people to purchase weapons at the cost of turning Taiwan into a powder keg," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"This cannot save the doomed fate of ‘Taiwan independence’ but will only accelerate the push of the Taiwan Strait toward a dangerous situation of military confrontation and war. The U.S. support for ‘Taiwan Independence’ through arms will only end up backfiring. Using Taiwan to contain China will not succeed."

As the drills unfolded, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 89 Chinese military aircraft, 14 naval vessels and 14 coast guard ships were operating around the island, with additional warships spotted farther out in the Western Pacific. Some Chinese vessels were engaged in close stand-offs with Taiwanese ships near the island’s contiguous zone, about 24 nautical miles from shore.

"Conducting live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait … would not only constitute military pressure on us, but could also pose more complex challenges and impacts for the international community and neighboring countries," Hsieh Jih-sheng, Taiwan’s deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence, told reporters.

Taiwan placed its military on high alert and said it was prepared to conduct rapid response exercises if the drills escalated. The defense ministry released a video highlighting its own capabilities, including U.S.-made HIMARS systems, while the coast guard deployed large patrol ships to monitor Chinese vessels near its waters.

Chinese state media said the exercises focus on sealing off Taiwan’s key deep-water ports, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south, reinforcing concern that Beijing is refining blockade options short of an outright invasion.

China also released propaganda videos and posters alongside the drills, including footage depicting automated humanoid robots, swarms of micro-drones and weaponized robotic dogs attacking the island, as well as imagery appearing to show civilian vessels that analysts say could support an amphibious assault.

"I think these drills are just meant to scare us," said Lin Wei-ming, a 31-year-old teacher in Taipei. "Similar drills have happened before … the political side of things can only be handled by Taiwan’s current government and how they choose to respond."

China claims Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects that claim, maintaining that only its people can decide the island’s future.