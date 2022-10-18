Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Billboards, newspaper ads from conservative group mock progressive ideals

Ad campaign is focusing on key issues to gain attention, parody progressives ahead of midterms

By Mark Meredith | Fox News
WASHINGTON – An advocacy group with conservative ties is grabbing voters’ attention with a variety of billboards and newspaper ads mocking ideas supported by some progressives.

The group, known as Citizens for Sanity, has launched the messaging campaign in multiple battleground states.

The ads have featured phrases like "Help Charlie become Charlotte," "Mother Nature is Racist" and "Violent Criminals Deserve Our Respect."

"The idea is to take some of these more insane things from the far woke left and just bluntly putting it out there," said Ian Prior, a strategic adviser with the group. Citizens for Sanity admitted the messages are meant to create a laugh or turn heads, but argued that the broad message may appeal to voters fed up with the status quo.

'JIM CROW 2.0?' CONSERVATIVES BLAST DEMOCRATIC FEARMONGERING AFTER GEORGIA SMASHES EARLY VOTING RECORDS

Billboard in Atlanta showing a satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.

Billboard in Atlanta showing a satirical ad mocking progressive ideals. (Fox News)

"It really generates a reaction, I think people understand this really is crazy," added Prior. Among the markets being targeted: Atlanta, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

  Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.
    

    Providence Journal ad mocking the Biden administration's immigration policy. (Fox News)

  Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.
    

    Wisconsin State Journal ad. (Fox News)

  Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.
    

    Las Vegas Review-Journal with a satirical add mocking gender social issues. (Fox News)

  Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.
    

    The Philadelphia Tribune with an ad mocking John Fetterman's appearance and policy stances. (Fox News)

  Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.
    

    Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking Sen. Mark Kelly's stance on drug cartels and open border policies. (Fox News)

  Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.
    

    Ad in the New York Post satirizing gender social issues as a civil right. (Fox News)

The group is not disclosing its donors or how much money has been spent so far. Some of the ads have targeted specific Democrats who are trying to win over voters, including New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: GOP LOOKS WEST FOR DECISIVE HOUSE MAJORITY

Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals.

Photo of a newspaper satirical ad mocking progressive ideals. (Fox News)

The ad campaign has focused on lightning rod issues which have generated considerable buzz ahead of the midterm elections. Among the issues targeted: education, migrants and climate change. The campaign is one of many underway ahead of November’s midterm elections. 

Ad-Impact, a nonpartisan group measuring media spending, recently declared the 2022 midterms to be the most expensive in history.

"The 2022 cycle has surpassed the 2020 cycle in Non-Presidential political ad spending," the group announced in a September tweet. Ad-Impact has estimated at least $6 billion has been spent on ads in this election cycle.

Mark Meredith currently serves as a Washington-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in May 2019.

