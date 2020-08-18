Dems have 'no choice but to ignore' violence erupting in cities, says Bill McGurn

The Democrats do not have a “good answer” for the violence erupting in cities across the country, said Fox News contributor Bill McGurn, reacting to the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

“Would you talk about it if you’re trying to sell your party?” McGurn told “Fox & Friends First.”

The former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush said Democratic mayors do not know how to “quell the violence” in their cities.

“It’s a blind spot for them and I think they’d be insane to bring it up, and if they brought it up it would probably only encourage the protests. The way Democrats have been talking about this has only egged these guys on, I think they have no choice but to ignore it,” McGurn said.

CHRIS WALLACE PANS OPENING OF DNC: 'FELT MORE LIKE A TELETHON' THAN A NATIONAL CONVENTION

Meantime, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., told “The Ingraham Angle" on Monday that the Democratic National Convention is making it clear that the Democrats are only trying to appeal to the radical left,

“The Democrats today are the party of the rich,” Cruz said. “They’re the party of coastal elites. They’re the party of Manhattan and San Francisco… That’s who they’re trying to appeal to, is the radical left. When it comes to working men and women, when it comes to union members, when it comes to the Ohio steelworker, they were nowhere to be found.”

Cruz added that Democrats don’t have any message for organizations like Teamsters, even as Antifa mobs are burning police union halls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Yael Halon contributed to this report.