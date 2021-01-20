Biden’s inaugural address was ‘heartfelt appeal for unity’: Karl Rove

Fox News contributor Karl Rove said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s inaugural address was a "heartfelt appeal for unity."

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and used his inaugural address to call on Americans of all stripes to unite.

Biden vowed to be a president to "all Americans" as he and Vice President Kamala Harris, took the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol.

Rove provided insight into how Biden will fight for the 74 million people who did not vote for him.

KARL ROVE: Elections are about choices. Look, for the moment, this was a great speech. For the moment, it was authentically Joe Biden, it was a common-man touch. We even got the word ‘folks’ in there. He talked about his dad sleepless at nights worried about his family. It was a heartfelt appeal for unity. I thought it was well-delivered and it was him.

…

The sense we can overcome as a nation, big challenges, a belief in America and America’s essential goodness, a call for boldness, I thought all of that was good. It won’t have the memorable lines of Lincoln’s second inaugural … but it was, for the moment, exactly what I think the American people needed to hear.

….

He talked about the forces dividing America and said what was dividing us as a country was the difference between the American ideal and racism, nativism and fear. Well, I think opposition to racism, nativism and fear is what unites Americans. I don’t think this is a question of some of us believe in the American ideal and 74 — the implication was 74 million people believed in racism, nativism and fear. I don’t think that’s the division.