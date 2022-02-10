'Bidenflation' center of Super Bowl-themed NRCC ad slamming admin over spiking prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: "Bidenflation" is at the center of a new Super Bowl -themed ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) slamming President Biden and the Democrats over spiking prices.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the ad, "Super Bowl Bidenflation," which mimics football hype ads while taking digs at Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

"Bidenflation is intercepting Americans’ paychecks," NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said in a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital. "Inflation is the Super Bowl party guest nobody asked for."

SUPER BOWL 2022: LOS ANGELES TOURISM EXEC EXPLAINS HOW THE CITY IS GETTING ‘RED CARPET-READY’ FOR THE GAME

The ad kicks off its jabs at Biden and the Democrats by pointing out that everything someone needs to enjoy the Super Bowl "just got more expensive."

"Biden and House Democrats have teamed up to create skyrocketing inflation," the narrator says to video footage of a rocket shooting into space before pointing out how much more Super Bowl staples cost this year.

"Guacamole up 100%, chicken wings up 26%, burgers up 17%!" the narrator announces enthusiastically. "Joe Biden’s inflation is intercepting your paycheck."

The ad comes as inflation in America hits its highest level in four decades.

Prices are up 7.6% after a 0.6% increase in January 2022 alone. The last time the U.S. hit this level of inflation was while Biden was serving as a Delaware senator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Rams, led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, face the Cincinnati Bengals and sophomore quarterback Joe Burrow Sunday in the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.