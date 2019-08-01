Biden warns of ‘eight more years of Donald Trump’

Does Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden believe President Trump plans to remain in the White House longer than the two terms allowed under the U.S. Constitution?

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Biden said that “eight more years of Donald Trump will change America in a fundamental way.”

It was unclear whether “eight years” referred to a possible second and third term for Trump, or if Biden simply misspoke.

The idea of Trump attempting to serve longer than two terms – perhaps matching the four terms to which Democrat Franklin Roosevelt was elected before the 22nd Amendment took effect in 1951 -- has been a source of mainstream media speculation since Trump took office.

In May, Trump joked during a rally in Pennsylvania that he may look to serve as many as five terms.

"Now we're going to have a second time," the president told the crowd in Montoursville, Pa. "And then we'll drive them crazy. Ready? And maybe if we really like it a lot and if things keep going like they're going, we'll go and we'll do what we have to do. We'll do a three and a four and a five."

Meanwhile, the Republican Party has argued that the first two-and-a-half years of the Trump administration have already changed America in some fundamental ways.

“Wages are up, unemployment is down, paychecks are growing,” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a Twitter message Wednesday.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this story.