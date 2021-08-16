State Department's Ned Price speaks on the fall of Kabul

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price will make remarks this afternoon about the Taliban's conquest of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, after President Biden broke his silence on the issue Monday.

Price said the safety and security of American diplomats "will remain our top priority," and he said the State Department would work to ensure that military and civilian flights from Kabul resume quickly.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with diplomats from Russia, China, Pakistan, Britain, NATO, Turkey, and the European Union, Price added.

The State Department spokesman also cited a United Nations declaration calling for "an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative – including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

TALIBAN FREES THOUSANDS OF PRISONERS FROM FORMER US BASE: REPORT

Price said that the U.S. government would recognize a potential new government of Afghanistan so long as that government "upholds rights, doesn't harbor terrorists, and protects the rights of women and girls." He did not say how the Taliban could convince the U.S. government that it has reformed itself in this way.

He argued that even though the U.S. military would withdraw from Afghanistan, American forces achieved the goal of the operation: to "decimate the network that conceived of and launched" the September 11, 2001 attacks. He said that U.S. forces would still have "over the horizon" capabilities to fight terrorism after the War in Afghanistan ends.

Price claimed that it was clear "the government of Afghanistan would not have endured 20 years were it not for the broad and generous support of the United States and the world."

The State Department spokesman acknowledged the emotional resonance of the footage of Afghans rushing to get onto airplanes as they fly away from Kabul.

"They are searing, they are painful, they are difficult to see, they are difficult to watch," he said. "We share a common humanity with these Afghans whose desperation, whose fear, whose concern... they wear it on their faces."

Price said the department is "working around the clock" to "regain positive control over the airport compound" in order to resume U.S. military flights and re-establish civilian air travel. "So that many of these Afghans whose images we have seen… we be able to reach safety."

He said the U.S. government is working to bring as many vulnerable Afghans to safety as it can.

The Taliban forces continue to control the Kabul airport.

"The situation will continue to remain fluid in the coming hours and likely the coming days, nevertheless we are operating on all fronts and around the clock to protect our people, those who have worked side by side with the United States for years, and other vulnerable Afghans," Price declared.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday, storming the U.S. embassy, pouring into the presidential palace, and freeing thousands of terrorists who had been prisoners at Bagram Air Base. Meanwhile, Biden avoided the cameras, waiting until Monday to address the nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Department released a statement on Saturday noting that Secretary of State Blinken had spoken with the foreign ministers of Australia, France, Germany, and Norway about developments in Afghanistan.