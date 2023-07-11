Biden tweet saying he will ‘always’ take call from grandchildren resurfaces amid backlash for ignoring one

A 2020 tweet of President Biden saying he would "always" take a call from his grandchildren is now resurfacing as the President and his family face backlash for not formally acknowledging Hunter Biden's daughter born out of wedlock.

The tweet captioned, "I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren," is accompanied by a video of the President speaking on the phone with what is presumably one of his grandchildren.

"Hey, by the way, did you get a picture of the dogs?" the President asks as he holds his phone to his ear, mask hanging on the other. "I'll tell you what, did you see the message they sent? They said they miss you."

"I miss you too, angel," he replies. "Okay I'm heading home now, I'll call you when I get back to Delaware. I love you baby, bye bye."

"She is an incredible kid," Biden says as he hangs up the call.

Twitter users were quick to call the President out on the 2020 video as the family continues to face scrutiny for refusing to acknowledge Hunter Biden's four-year-old daughter born out of wedlock with Lunden Roberts.

"Well, only the ones you formally recognize as your grandchildren…" one user wrote.

"*offer not applicable to all grandchildren," another tweeted in response.

The President has consistently maintained he has six grandchildren, including at a White House "take your child to work day" event in April.

"I have six grandchildren, and I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke," he said at the time.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently shut down a reporter's question about the child at a White House press briefing, during which she was specifically asked about a New York Times story centered on the four-year-old and Biden's acknowledgment of her. Biden aides have allegedly been told to publicly say the President only has six children, according to the Times' report.

"There was a story in The New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden's daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?" the reporter asked.

"I don't have anything to share from here," Jean-Pierre responded.

Hunter settled his child support case in Arkansas in late June, reaching an agreement with Roberts who will then receive an undisclosed number of paintings from him.

The settlement ended a years-long paternity settlement over the couple's daughter. She was born in 2018 after Hunter and Roberts engaged in a brief affair following Hunter's own affair with his brother's widow, Hallie Biden.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry on whether Biden would take a call from Hunter's daughter, Navy Joan, with Lunden Roberts.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.