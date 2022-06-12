Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Biden to visit Saudi Arabia next month seeking solutions as gas tops $5 per gallon: report

Biden’s reported trip to Saudi Arabia comes as gas in the U.S. has topped $5 per gallon for the first time in history

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The White House is set to announce that President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia, according to a report.

Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the region next month, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two officials with "direct knowledge of the plans."

The announcement could be made as early as Monday and comes amid a global oil shortage caused by the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. After Ukraine was invaded, countries from around the world announced sanctions and an oil embargo against Russia, effectively removing its oil from the global supply.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Del.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The oil shortage has been a pain for Biden’s administration as it has been unable to stop rising gas prices, which just crossed $5 per gallon for the first time in U.S. history.

'MANY DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS’ ARE CONCERNED BY BIDEN’S LEADERSHIP, FEEL U.S. IS ‘FALLING APART’

During his meeting with senior Saudi officials, the U.S. president is also expected to discuss the Iran nuclear deal and rising tensions in the country, according to the report.

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

President Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles.  ((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))

Biden’s visit comes as a surprise to many on Capitol Hill as Biden has been critical of Saudi Arabia in the past and many lawmakers are critical of the country’s human rights violations as well.

"I wouldn’t go and shake his hand," Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said during an interview last weekend. "Until Saudi Arabia makes a radical change in terms of its human rights, I wouldn’t want anything to do with him.

"SAUDIS WOULD DEVELOP BOMB 'THE NEXT DAY' IF IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL LED TO WEAPONS CAPABILITY: EXPERTS

 Biden told reporters earlier on Saturday that he did not have any plans to visit the country.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah R, Front welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud L, Front at an airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, on Dec. 10, 2021. )

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah R, Front welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud L, Front at an airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, on Dec. 10, 2021. ) (Photo by Xinhua via Getty Images)

"Not yet," Biden responded when asked if he had plans to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Biden’s trip to the Middle East will also include a visit to Israel. 

