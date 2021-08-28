Biden warns another terror attack in Kabul ‘highly likely’ in next 24-36 hours

President Biden on Saturday warned that another terrorist attack in Afghanistan in the next 24-36 hours is "highly likely" -- as he promised to continue to pursue the group responsible for Thursday’s attack that killed 13 U.S. troops.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said in a statement. "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

PENTAGON SAYS TWO ISIS-K TARGETS WERE KILLED IN AIR STRIKE: LIVE UPDATES

"I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground. They assured me that they did, and that they could take these measures while completing the mission and safely retrograding our personnel," he said.

In the statement, he also referred to the attack on Thursday at Kabul Airport by ISIS-K. The U.S. launched an air strike on Friday that took out two "high-profile" ISIS-K targets.

"This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay. Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond. That will never be in doubt," he said.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.