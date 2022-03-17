Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Biden takes flak for joke suggesting the Irish are dumb

'I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid,' Biden said

By Jon Brown | Fox News
President Biden took flak for a joke that seemingly implied the Irish are stupid.

After being introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Biden began his remarks by turning to Rev. Thomas O'Connor, making the sign of the cross and joking, "Father, before I begin: Bless me, father, for I'm about to sin."

O'Connor jokingly responded by making the sign of the cross in response.

"Well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I'm not stupid," Biden continued. "I married Dominic Giacoppa's daughter."

Dominic Giacoppa is the Sicilian name of Jill Biden's father, Donald C. Jacobs.

President Joe Biden applauds for entertainers who performed during an event celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the East Room of the White House March 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden applauds for entertainers who performed during an event celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the East Room of the White House March 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"You know, the good spirits and feelings as well that exist on St. Patrick's Day seems to be one of those few times — and I shouldn't say few — we should have more times like this for Democrats and Republicans to get together, and we actually not only agree on one thing, but we remind ourselves we actually like each other," Biden further said. "That's a useful thing."

Biden faced criticism on social media for his "stupid" comment, which critics claimed was an insult to people of Irish heritage.

President Joe Biden listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022.

President Joe Biden listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Is either of his assertions true?" write Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

"What did the Irish do to deserve this?" asked radio host Joe Cunningham.

"He just called the Irish stupid," wrote TimCast.com editor-in-chief Cassandra MacDonald.

"No comment," wrote Fox News contributor Miranda Devine.

