Biden signs bill ending COVID-19 pandemic national emergency

President Biden signed a bill Monday that terminates the national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president publicly opposed the bipartisan congressional resolution, H.J.Res. 7, but not to the point of issuing a veto.

Nearly 200 House Democrats voted against it in February. As the measure passed the Senate in March, Biden told lawmakers that he would sign it.

The national emergency allowed the government to respond to the crisis. Some of the emergency measures taken have already been wound down. The public health emergency will expire on May 11.

AS PRESIDENT BIDEN CONSIDERS 2024 RUN, AMERICANS WEIGH IN ON WHETHER HE SHOULD

The administration said that once it became clear that Congress was acting to accelerate the end of the national emergency, it took steps to expedite agency preparations for a return to normal.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s COVID-19 mortgage forbearance program is set to end at the end of May, and the Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a requirement for in-home visits to determine eligibility for caregiver assistance.

Legislators have extended telehealth flexibilities that were introduced at the start of the pandemic for another two years.

Then-President Donald Trump first declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020, with Trump declaring a national emergency in March.

INDIA ASKS OTHER COUNTRIES TO INCREASE COVID TESTING AS CASES CLIMB

The emergencies have been extended under Biden since Jan. 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the past three years, more than 1.13 million people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.