Biden says US will 'immediately sanction' military leaders who directed coup in Burma

President Biden on Wednesday approved an executive order to "immediately sanction" military leaders who directed the coup in Burma, calling on them to "immediately release" the democratic leaders and activists.

Biden, in remarks from the White House on Wednesday, called the "assault" on the Burmese transition to democracy "an issue of deep bipartisan concern."

Biden said he has been working with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as well as allies and partners around the world to "coordinate an international response."

Biden said the "strong and unified" message emerging has been "essential" to encourage other countries to join the U.S. in "pushing for an immediate return of democracy."

The president said the U.S. will "use our renewed engagement with the Human Rights Council" to strengthen the "commitment to human rights."

The U.N.’s Human Rights Council, the 47-member body based in Geneva, is to hold a special session on Friday to consider "the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar [Burma]."

"I again call on the Burmese military to immediately release the democratic military leaders and activists … and also the president," Biden said. "The military must relinquish the power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma, as expressed in their Nov. 8 election."

Biden went on to announce a "series of actions" his administration is taking to "begin imposing consequences on the leaders of the coup."

Biden said the U.S. government is now "taking steps to prevent the generals from improperly having access to the $1 billion in Burmese government funds held by the United States."

"And today, I have approved a new executive order enabling us to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests as well and close family members," Biden said, adding that the U.S. "will identify a first round of targets this week."

Biden also said his administration will impose "strong export controls" and freeze U.S. assets that benefit the Burmese government.

Biden, though, said the U.S. will continue its support for health care, civil society groups and other areas that "benefit the people of Burma directly."

"As protests grow, violence against those asserting their democratic rights is unacceptable," Biden said, "and we’re going to keep calling it out."

He added: "The people of Burma are making their voices heard and the world is watching."

Biden said the U.S. will be "ready to impose additional measures" and is continuing to work with international partners, while encouraging other nations "to join us in these efforts."

The Biden administration's efforts come after Burma's military took control of the country under a one-year state of emergency.

In November elections, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party captured 396 out of 476 seats in the combined lower and upper houses of Parliament. The state Union Election Commission has confirmed that result.

But the military since shortly after the elections has claimed there were millions of irregularities in voter lists in 314 townships that could have let voters cast multiple ballots or commit other "voting malpractice."

The election commission rejected the claims last week, stating there was no evidence to support them.

The military takeover came on what was to be the first day of the new Parliament following the elections.

Instead, Suu Kyi and other lawmakers who would have been sworn into office were reported detained.

A later announcement on Myawaddy TV said the military would hold an election after the one-year emergency ends and would turn over power to the winner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.