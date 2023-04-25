Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden running for re-election is 'elder abuse' by 'managerial class,' Vivek Rameswamy says

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says Biden re-election campaign is simply a vehicle for the 'managerial class'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Vivek Ramaswamy: It is a myth that Biden is running for re-election Video

Vivek Ramaswamy: It is a myth that Biden is running for re-election

 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out the Democratic Party for using Biden as a 'puppet' on 'Fox News Tonight.'

Presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy questioned President Biden's re-election campaign, saying the commander in chief is being used as a "puppet."

Ramaswamy, speaking to Fox News on Monday, said Biden has become a vehicle for wider institutions to assert power through the executive branch.

"It's a myth that Joe Biden is actually running for president. He's not," said Ramaswamy. "It's just the managerial class using Joe Biden as a front to advance its own agenda. To them Biden's cognitive impairment isn't a bug. It's a feature. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCES 2024 CAMPAIGN DESPITE LOW SUPPORT FROM HIS OWN PARTY

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Ramaswamy, who is running for president in 2024 on the Republican ticket, called Biden's re-election campaign "elder abuse" and compared the president to a "hollowed-out husk."

"The administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves. The fact that it's elder abuse is just a cost of doing business for Biden's handlers. It's revealing that the DNC refuses to host primary debates this year; they're spitting in the face of their grassroots base."

CONSERVATIVE ENTREPRENEUR AND ‘ANTI-WOKE’ CRUSADER VIVEK RAMASWAMY LAUNCHES GOP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

President Joe Biden

President Biden speaks with the media after the Teachers of the Year event in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Ramaswamy added, "This is how the managerial class crushes everyday citizens – not with a bang, but with a whimper."

Biden's campaign announcement comes on the four-year anniversary of the launch of his 2020 campaign for president, and is expected to be done via a campaign video, according to reports last week.

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN'S 'CALAMITOUS AND FAILED PRESIDENCY' AS PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES 2024 RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Tourists visit the fence line on the north side of the White House

Tourists visit the fence line on the north side of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden is currently facing Democratic primary challenges from environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and spiritual guru and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

If he wins re-election, Biden, who is currently the oldest president in U.S. history, would be 86 at the end of his second term in 2029.

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, which surveyed an equal number of voters who backed Biden and former President Trump last cycle, found that about 40% of individuals who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election do not think he should seek re-election. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 35% of respondents said they would vote for a third-party candidate over Biden in 2024, even if it meant Trump was more likely to win the election.

Fox News' Andrew Murray and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics