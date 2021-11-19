Biden to get routine physical at Walter Reed day before 79th birthday
Appointment was not on White House schedule that was released Thursday
President Biden is going to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday for a routine physical, one day before he turns 79.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the appointment Friday morning; it was not on the schedule that was released Thursday.
A Fox News Poll released Thursday showed that 53% of registered voters believe Biden's age is interfering with his job.
When Psaki was asked in October about when Biden would get a physical exam, she promised, "When he gets a physical, we will make all of that information available."
In May, Psaki was asked about Biden's health.
"I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he’s hard to keep up with," Psaki, 42, insisted.
Biden is the oldest man to serve as president.