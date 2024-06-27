Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Biden ripped for 'old' appearance, 'weak' voice during first presidential debate: 'Deeply alarming'

President Biden and former President Trump met for the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Debate

President Biden faced intense scrutiny for his "old" appearance and "weak" sounding voice throughout Thursday's CNN Presidential Debate.

Various media figures, conservative commentators and politicians took to social media throughout the event, describing Biden's state as "deeply alarming" and "embarrassing."

"Biden looks old. Halting. He just lost his train of thought. His voice is weak. Bad bad bad," former CNN commentator Chris Cilizza wrote on X, while conservative commentator Clay Travis wrote, "Joe Biden looks like he might die on stage tonight. He’s way worse than I thought he would be. Holy crap."

"It's deeply alarming that Joe Biden needs to be secluded for seven days so he can speak coherently for 90 minutes," wrote Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

"Remember, Joe Biden set the rules for this debate. He then spent a full week preparing. And he looks like this," Ben Shapiro wrote.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk questioned why Biden appeared to keep looking in odd directions, away from former President Trump, the camera and moderators.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

