Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Jill Biden's former spox makes revealing admission about Biden campaign ahead of presidential debate

Biden and Trump will square off in a CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday night

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
I hope Biden’s time was spent preparing for the CNN Presidential Debate ‘creatively’: Michael LaRosa Video

I hope Biden’s time was spent preparing for the CNN Presidential Debate ‘creatively’: Michael LaRosa

First lady Jill Biden's former press secretary Michael LaRosa details how President Biden prepared for the CNN Presidential Debate against former President Trump on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

A former press secretary to first lady Jill Biden acknowledged shortly before the CNN Presidential Debate that he believes Democrats are not content with the state of the Biden campaign so far. 

"I don't think anybody is satisfied right now," Michael LaRosa told Fox News host Jesse Watters in the run-up to the Thursday night debate when asked if he was "satisfied" with the state of the Biden campaign today.

"Look, after the first debate four years ago, we knew, we saw the data move, we saw it change we knew we won the debate we knew we were probably going to win but the mood of the country is very different now and there's a lot riding on tonight. There's a lot of pressure on the president. He does have to pull away at some point."

LaRosa added, "I don't think anybody is comfortable. It's a coin flip."

JILL BIDEN SAYS HUSBAND IS 'ONE OF THE MOST EFFECTIVE PRESIDENTS' IN MODERN HISTORY 'BECAUSE OF' HIS AGE

 Michael LaRosa served as the press secretary for first lady Jill Biden

 Michael LaRosa served as the press secretary for first lady Jill Biden (Paul Morigi/Ting Shen)

Earlier this week, LaRosa vocally expressed his frustration with Team Biden's ongoing strategy. 

"Everything looks and feels so choreographed, scripted and controlled that it doesn’t afford him the opportunities to show off his strengths — humor, empathy and compassion," LaRosa told the New York Times. 

MICHELLE OBAMA FRUSTRATED WITH BIDENS OVER TREATMENT OF HUNTER'S EX-WIFE: REPORT

President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during the United Auto Workers union conference at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2024. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Relatability is his superpower, but you can only relate to someone when their humanity is exposed. That means flaws, mistakes and everything else that comes with imperfection," he added.

"Those who have known him over the years said he remains at heart the same person… But many, including some on his own team, assume the limits on his public interactions are meant to protect him from age-related mistakes," the Times wrote Wednesday. 

"There has been simmering discontent within his administration among those who think the president’s inner circle goes too far in shielding him from public exposure."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump Bronx Rally

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally in the historically Democratic South Bronx on May 23, 2024 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Biden is set to debate former President Trump in a CNN presidential debate on Thursday night that will simulcast on Fox News. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics