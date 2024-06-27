Jill Biden's former spox makes revealing admission about Biden campaign ahead of presidential debate

A former press secretary to first lady Jill Biden acknowledged shortly before the CNN Presidential Debate that he believes Democrats are not content with the state of the Biden campaign so far.

"I don't think anybody is satisfied right now," Michael LaRosa told Fox News host Jesse Watters in the run-up to the Thursday night debate when asked if he was "satisfied" with the state of the Biden campaign today.

"Look, after the first debate four years ago, we knew, we saw the data move, we saw it change we knew we won the debate we knew we were probably going to win but the mood of the country is very different now and there's a lot riding on tonight. There's a lot of pressure on the president. He does have to pull away at some point."

LaRosa added, "I don't think anybody is comfortable. It's a coin flip."

JILL BIDEN SAYS HUSBAND IS 'ONE OF THE MOST EFFECTIVE PRESIDENTS' IN MODERN HISTORY 'BECAUSE OF' HIS AGE

Earlier this week, LaRosa vocally expressed his frustration with Team Biden's ongoing strategy.

"Everything looks and feels so choreographed, scripted and controlled that it doesn’t afford him the opportunities to show off his strengths — humor, empathy and compassion," LaRosa told the New York Times.

MICHELLE OBAMA FRUSTRATED WITH BIDENS OVER TREATMENT OF HUNTER'S EX-WIFE: REPORT

"Relatability is his superpower, but you can only relate to someone when their humanity is exposed. That means flaws, mistakes and everything else that comes with imperfection," he added.

"Those who have known him over the years said he remains at heart the same person… But many, including some on his own team, assume the limits on his public interactions are meant to protect him from age-related mistakes," the Times wrote Wednesday.

"There has been simmering discontent within his administration among those who think the president’s inner circle goes too far in shielding him from public exposure."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Biden is set to debate former President Trump in a CNN presidential debate on Thursday night that will simulcast on Fox News.