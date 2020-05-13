Biden responds to new memes calling him 'creepy,' 'old,' 'out of touch'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Vice President Joe Biden resisted the urge to clap back at his opponent to the White House -- President Trump -- even as he was faced with a number of derisive memes circulating the internet painting him as old and out of touch.

Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat's daily politics show, Good Luck America, asked Biden during an interview Wednesday how he would respond to memes dubbing him "Dementia Joe," "Sleepy Joe," and "Creepy Joe."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN DOWNPLAYS FLYNN 'UNMASKING' DISCLOSURES: 'ALL NORMAL PROCEDURES WERE FOLLOWED'

"Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people but the vast majority of voters who have voted out there, including young people, are not getting all the news from the Internet," Biden said.

"In terms of energy," Biden added with a chuckle, "I don't have any problems comparing my energy levels to Donald Trump, who I'm really resisting giving a nickname to."

The 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee has been thrown into adapting to communication via technology, along with the rest of the world, as quarantine halted his campaign just months before the crucial election in November.

Biden has been adapting to the digital sphere, hosting a slew of virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic and headlining his own podcast with guests such as former Democratic rival Andrew Yang, to gain momentum with voters. He even did an Instagram live Q&A with soccer icon Megan Rapinoe.

Biden says his use of technology is an opportunity to connect with younger voters, who may have been supportive of the progressive powerhouse Sen. Bernie Sanders, but who see Biden as unable to change with the times.

"Look at all these young people now who are getting out of high school, they are doing parttime jobs, they're driving Ubers. They're doing a whole range of things," Biden said in Wednesday's interview. "The world is changing but we haven't changed to accommodate to their needs. I think it's important to speak to that."

The former vice president has been trying to compete in the Internet space and says he has garnered some 102 million video views across social media platforms since mid-March, but knows "we can do better."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, he says he "can hardly wait to get out of being on my back porch here," and hit the campaign trail again once quarantine restrictions have been lifted across the country.