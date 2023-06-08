Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Biden responds to bribery scandal allegations with joke: 'Where's the money?'

Brandon Gillespie
President Biden responded to questions Thursday about his alleged involvement in an international bribery scandal with a simple joke.

"Where's the money?" he quipped when asked by a reporter for his response to Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., a member of the House Oversight Committee investigating the president, who said earlier in the day the allegations are "worse than has been reported so far."

"I'm joking. It's a bunch of malarkey," Biden added.

PUBLIC SHOULD SEE FBI'S SECRET DOC ON ALLEGED BIDEN BRIBERY SCHEME, LAWMAKER SAYS: ‘DAMNING EVIDENCE’

President Joe Biden

President Biden answers a question during a joint press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mace, who reviewed the FD-1023 document an FBI whistleblower said proved Biden's participation in the bribery scandal, told Fox News Digital on Thursday there is "damning evidence the sitting President of the United States sold out his country in an ongoing bribery scheme."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, were first approached by the whistleblower who said the FBI was in possession of the document, dated June 30, 2020, that explicitly detailed information provided by a confidential human source who alleged that Biden, while serving as vice president, was involved in a $5 million criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national in exchange for influence over policy decisions.

BIDEN VETOES BILL CANCELING HIS $400 BILLION STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT, VOWS HE'S ‘NOT GOING TO BACK DOWN’

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks to reporters following a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

After being subpoenaed for the document, FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday allowed Comer and House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to view the document in a secure sensitive compartment information facility. 

The FBI agreed on Wednesday to allow the full Oversight Committee to view the document after Republicans on the committee threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress.

Christopher Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The information in the document, according to the whistleblower, reveals "a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose" and details an arrangement that involved an exchange of money for policy decisions.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy, Brooke Singman, Jake Gibson and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

