Biden's Republicans: The GOP figures playing a role in this week's Democratic convention

This year's Democratic National Convention is featuring several Republicans in an effort to show Joe Biden's appeal to both sides of the aisle.

The event's first two nights saw a number of high-profile GOP figures who spoke favorably of the Democratic presidential candidate.

"I know the measure of the man. Reasonable. Faithful, respectful and no one pushes Joe around," former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said in his Monday address. "Joe Biden is a man for our times. Times that call for all of us to take off partisan hats and put the nation first for ourselves and our children."

Kasich was one of the last remaining Republican candidates who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016. Since then, Kasich has remained opposed to the president and has been one of Trump's more vocal Republican critics.

That criticism was on display Monday, when Kasich said Trump is "unlike all of the best leaders before him" and has divided the country.

"Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we have been following for the past four years," he said. "It's a path that led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility and growing vitriol between citizens. Continuing that path will have consequences for America's soul."

Kasich was one of four Republicans who spoke on the first day of the virtual convention. The same night Kasich spoke, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman spoke at the convention. She described Biden as "decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track," and said, "Donald Trump isn't that person."

Former Rep. Susan Molinari, R-N.Y., also spoke as part of the convention, calling Biden "a really good man" and "exactly what this nation needs at this time."

Meg Whitman, Quibi CEO and a former senior official from Mitt Romney's presidential campaigns, also spoke as part of the virtual convention.

"Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy," she said.

Tuesday night featured former secretary of state Colin Powell, who served under President George W. Bush.

"Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute," said Powell, who is a retired four-star general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries—never the other way around. He will trust our diplomats and our intelligence community, not the flattery of dictators and despots."

Powell, who endorsed Barack Obama's presidential bids in 2008 and 2012 and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, also played on division in the country and accused Trump of "doing everything in his power" to maintain that division.

"What a difference it will make to have a president who unites us, who restores our strength and our soul," he said.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said it was "frustrating" to see Powell and other Republicans openly support the Democratic candidate.

Cindy McCain, widow of Republican Sen. John McCain, was also featured in the Democratic convention as part of a video package discussing her husband's friendship with Biden. Mrs. McCain, however, did not specifically say she was endorsing Biden.

Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.