Ronna McDaniel says it's 'frustrating' to see Colin Powell, never-Trumpers 'embrace socialism'

It’s frustrating to see “never-Trumpers” embrace socialism at the Democratic National Convention, said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday.

“This isn’t surprising. This group of never-Trumpers has left the Republican Party,” McDaniel told “America’s Newsroom.”

McDaniel also said that it is “frustrating” to see them embrace a candidate who is going to raise taxes on 82 percent of American households, give free health care to illegal immigrants, and abandon core principles of the Republican Party such as deregulation, tax cuts and strong national defense policies.

McDaniel added that President Trump stands for the principles of the Republican Party.

McDaniel reacted to former Secretary of State Colin Powell offering his full endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night in a speech where he contrasted Biden’s decades of experience in foreign policy compared to Trump's.

“Today, we are a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make it that way and keep us that way,” Powell, a Republican who served under President George W. Bush, said in a pretaped speech. “What a difference it will make to have a president who unites us, who restores our strength and our soul.”

Powell, who endorsed Barack Obama’s presidential bids in 2008 and 2012 and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, has been a fierce critic of Trump – recently criticizing Trump for his handling of the protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Powell had said in June that he would be voting for Biden, as he joined Cindy McCain, widow of Republican Sen. John McCain, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich as Republicans supporting Biden at the convention.

McDaniel said the Democratic National Convention was touting Biden’s past political career, not the party's current left-wing platform.

“They’re not talking about Joe Biden in 2020 who has embraced AOC and Bernie Sanders. The Joe Biden who has said we’re going to kill every energy job in this country, the Biden who is embracing the Green New Deal. The Joe Biden who last night said we’re going to give free four-year college to everybody,” McDaniel said.

“What does that mean? Your taxes are going to go through the roof and he is going to bankrupt this country. He is a bridge to socialism and they’re not highlighting the policies he’s running on, they’re talking about what a good guy he is. Well, he is not a good guy when he is raising taxes on 82 percent of American households.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.