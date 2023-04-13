Biden refuses to join Dem calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

As Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., remains in California to recover from her bout with shingles, an increasing number of Democrats are calling for her to resign from the Senate. But don't count President Biden among them.

On Wednesday, Feinstein issued a statement on her medical condition, revealing that she has been advised to work from home in San Francisco and has asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to appoint another Democratic senator to serve on the Judiciary Committee in her place until she returns to Washington. Her announcement prompted some House Democrats to suggest she was in "dereliction of duty" and call for her resignation, even though she has already said she will not seek reelection at the end of her term.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked to respond to those calls for Feinstein's resignation, and she reaffirmed the president's support for his longtime friend and colleague.

"The president, you know, is deeply appreciative of her support for his extraordinary qualified and diverse nominees. So, that is something that he is thankful to her for. And while I will repeat, is that the president and the first lady wish Senator Feinstein the very best and a speedy recovery," Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

"And look, I'll go back to what the president said when the senator announced her upcoming retirement very recently, not too long ago. And he talked about her late husband, Richard, and how he became very close friends with her late husband, Richard, and clearly the senator and really appreciated how they've worked together very closely during his time as senator," she added. "They worked closely on the 1994 crime bill and other clearly other important issues that matter to the American people. And he truly, truly respects and appreciate her commitment to public service. I just don't have anything else to add to that."

Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate for over 30 years, was hospitalized for shingles last month and has faced other health issues, including concerning reports related to her mental fitness. She had previously faced calls to resign prior to announcing her retirement

Earlier Wednesday, Feinstein announced that "complications" related to her shingles diagnosis would prevent her from returning to the Capitol at the end of March.

"I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco," she said.

At least two House Democrats reacted to Feinstein's announcement by calling for her immediate resignation.

"It’s time for [Feinstein] to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tweeted. "While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

