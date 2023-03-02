Expand / Collapse search
SENATE
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized in San Francisco

Dianne Feinstein said hopes to return to the Senate later this month

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf , Jon Street | Fox News
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is receiving treatment for shingles in a California hospital, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco." Feinstein's office shared. "I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is seen in the U.S. Capitol subway on February 15, 2023. 

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is seen in the U.S. Capitol subway on February 15, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Feinstein, 89, said she expects to make a "full recovery." 

Shingles typically develops in older adults who had chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. Its hallmark is a painful rash that clears up within a month in most cases, but could sometimes lead to nerve pain that can linger for longer.

Feinstein's office announced in February that she would not seek re-election in 2024. 

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

