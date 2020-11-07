Biden, in victory tweet, promises to be 'President for All Americans - whether you voted for me or not'

In a victory tweet, after Joe Biden was projected to become the next president of the United States, the former vice president promised to be “a President for all Americans.”

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” the new president-elect wrote, accompanied by a video of different Americans across the country to the tune of “America the Beautiful.”

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” he continued. “I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Fox News on Saturday projected Biden to win the White House, after calling Pennsylvania and Nevada in his favor.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

He added: "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

A year and a half after launching his White House bid, Biden secured enough states to put him over the threshold of 270 electoral votes and bring an end to the four game-changing years of the Trump presidency.

The win stunned the Trump campaign, after the president cleared the board electorally in 2016, winning 304 Electoral College votes. This time around, Trump lost Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona -- all states he won in 2016. Minn., Pa. and Mich. were previous Democratic strongholds that he flipped that year, before narrowly losing hold of them this year.

In a statement Saturday, Trump refused to concede and instead vowed to continue his fight.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the president said.

He added: “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

The president has launched a series of legal battles over ballot counting in battleground states. His campaign filed suits in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada as the states tallied votes sent by mail. Trump, his campaign and surrogates have made allegations of fraud in the voting and ballot counting in various states, although solid proof has not emerged.

In addition, Georgia’s secretary of state signaled Friday the battleground state is headed toward a recount, given the razor-thin margin of votes there.

