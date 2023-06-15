Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DACA
Published

Biden re-ups call for amnesty as he marks 11th anniversary of Obama's DACA program

DACA was signed by President Barack Obama in 2012

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Biden lashes out at reporter asking why FBI informant file referred to him as ‘the big guy’: Dumb question Video

Biden lashes out at reporter asking why FBI informant file referred to him as ‘the big guy’: Dumb question

President Biden lashed out at a reporter Thursday who asked why the FBI document alleging a criminal bribery scheme between him and a foreign national referred to him as ‘the big guy.’

President Biden on Thursday re-upped calls for an amnesty for some illegal immigrants as he marked the 11th anniversary of an Obama-era program that granted deportation protection for those who arrived as minors.

Biden marked the anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shielded illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors. That resulted in over 800,000 "Dreamers" being granted protection and the ability to work in the U.S.

"Dreamers are Americans. Many have spent the majority of their lives in the United States," Biden said. "They are our doctors, our teachers and our small business owners. Dreamers strengthen our economy, enrich our workplaces and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many served their communities on the frontlines,"

DEMOCRATS FIRE UP PUSH FOR DACA AMNESTY IN LAME DUCK SESSION BEFORE GOP TAKES HOUSE 

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting

President Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room of the White House April 4, 2023, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DACA has been on ice since 2021, when an appeals court upheld a ruling blocking further enrollments in the program after a federal judge found the program to be illegal. The Trump administration had previously sought to end DACA but had been blocked by the Supreme Court, which ruled that it was in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Activists have pushed for the passage of the DREAM Act, which has been introduced multiple times. That legislation would go much further than DACA and grant a pathway to citizenship for what advocates estimate to be 2 million illegal immigrants.

Democrats launched a push in 2022 to get a version of the DREAM Act passed in 2022 before Republicans took the House in 2023, but that move failed. And a Republican-led House is almost certainly likely to reject any such move, at least unless it was part of a much broader border security package.

Federal judge orders Biden admin to end DACA applications Video

President Biden has been using his executive powers to work around Congress. His administration expanded Medicaid and ObamaCare health coverage to DACA recipients, and Biden ordered the Department of Homeland Security to "preserve and fortify" the controversial Obama executive order.

DACA COURT RULING THE LATEST TWIST FOR CONTROVERSIAL OBAMA-ERA IMMIGRATION POLICY

Biden, in his statement, said he and Vice President Kamala Harris "will continue fighting to pass legislation to protect Dreamers and create a path to citizenship" but added that "only Congress can provide permanent and lasting stability for these young people and their families."

Susana Lujano

Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists to rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

It is the latest amnesty push by the administration, even amid an ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Biden entered office, his administration unveiled legislation that would have massively expanded legal immigration and asylum pathways while granting a broad amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, including those who arrived illegally as adults.

It was swiftly rejected by Republicans for its inclusion of an amnesty, but Biden and key members of his administration, including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have continued to urge Republicans to pass the dormant legislation in response to the continuing border crisis.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics