FOREIGN POLICY
Biden says he's worried Putin 'doesn't have a way out' of Ukraine war

Biden is pushing Congress to pass $33 billion Ukraine aid bill

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Biden signs bill expediting US aid to Ukraine amid Putin's assault Video

Biden signs bill expediting US aid to Ukraine amid Putin's assault

Former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the legislation, the left's backlash over the Supreme Court leak, and the Navy removing 'woke' books off the reading list.

President Biden reportedly said he’s worried Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t have an exit strategy right now for the war in Ukraine, which has lasted 76 days and counting. 

Biden made the remark Monday while speaking at a political fundraiser in the Washington, D.C., area, according to Reuters

Biden said Putin "doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that," the news agency reported. 

BIDEN CALLS ON CONGRESS TO ‘IMMEDIATELY’ PASS UKRAINE AID BILL 

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during the Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, May 9.

Biden also described Putin as a calculating man who mistakenly believed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would lead to the downfall of NATO and the European Union, it added. 

The comments come as Biden on Monday urged Congress to "immediately" pass an "urgent" $33 billion proposal to provide military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while saying he is "prepared to accept" that measure and a COVID-19 funding package will "move separately" so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to his desk "right away." 

"The plan was substantial in size, because the need is substantial: We must stand by Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression," Biden said in a statement. "The need is also urgent: I have nearly exhausted the resources given to me by a bipartisan majority in Congress to support Ukraine’s fighters. 

President Joe Biden speaks at an event on lowering the cost of high-speed internet in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday, May 9.

The emergency supplemental funding bill for Ukraine includes $20.4 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine, including $5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for his meeting with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 30.

The request came after the Biden administration, in April, announced another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery and ammunition, as the country continues to fight to defend itself against Russia’s multi-front war. That funding was in addition to an authorization of $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance earlier this month. 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

