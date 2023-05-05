Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden picks failed OMB nominee Neera Tanden to replace Susan Rice

'I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy,' Biden says

Chris Pandolfo
Chris Pandolfo
President Biden on Friday announced that White House staff secretary Neera Tanden will be promoted to serve as the president's new domestic policy adviser, following former Ambassador Susan Rice's exit from that role.

The White House also said that Stefanie Feldman will be the new White House staff secretary and Zayn Siddique will be promoted to Principal Deputy of the Domestic Policy Council.

Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office of Management and Budget. The nomination was withdrawn earlier this year over a lack of congressional support for her nomination, and following criticism over some of her past posts on Twitter.

After her nomination was withdrawn, the president vowed to find a place for Tanden in his administration – one without the requirement of Senate approval.

SUSAN RICE STEPPING DOWN AS BIDEN'S DOMESTIC POLICY ADVISER

Neera Tanden

Neera Tanden, director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) nominee testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on her nomination to become the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2021. (LEIGH VOGEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Director of the Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden (L) speaks as President-elect Joe Biden (R) looks on during an event to name President-elect Joe Biden’s economic team at the Queen Theater on December 1, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden initially appointed Tanden to be director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB), but her nomination was withdrawn after lack of congressional support amid controversy over her past tweets criticizing Republicans.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TOP BIDEN AIDE NEERA TANDEN REPEATEDLY CLAIMED STEELE DOSSIER WAS CREDIBLE

Tanden was reported to be the White House's top candidate to replace Rice as the top domestic policy adviser to the president. 

"For over two years, Susan Rice has helped craft and implement my domestic policy agenda and our country owes a debt of gratitude for her history-making public service. I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education," Biden said in a statement.

Susan Rice in orange

Tanden is replacing Susan Rice (pictured), who stepped down as President Biden's domestic policy adviser. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BIDEN WITHDRAWS NOMINATION OF NEERA TANDEN TO BE OMB DIRECTOR

"As Senior Advisor and Staff Secretary, Neera oversaw decision-making processes across my domestic, economic and national security teams. She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade. She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform. While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my Administration and the American people well. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role."

