Susan Rice stepping down as Biden's domestic policy adviser

Susan Rice is stepping down as President Biden's domestic policy advisor, the White House announced Monday.

"I surprised a lot of people when I named Ambassador Susan Rice as my Domestic Policy Advisor," Biden said in a statement announcing her departure. "Susan was synonymous with foreign policy, having previously served as National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador. But what I knew then and what we all know now – after more than two years of her steady leadership of the Domestic Policy Council – it’s clear: there is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice."

"Thanks to her tireless efforts, we expanded and strengthened the Affordable Care Act, released a comprehensive national mental health strategy, and finally enabled Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors and cap the cost of insulin at $35," the statement continued. "We’ve taken historic actions to reduce gun violence and advance police reform. We are addressing our failed approach to marijuana. We have embedded equity into the work of the entire federal government. We are making college more affordable and accessible and providing student debt relief. We are increasing access to high quality child care and long-term care. We have committed to a bold national strategy to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030. We reversed the harmful immigration policies of the previous Administration, reunified more than 670 children separated from their families, and rebuilt the broken system of care for unaccompanied children, putting their safety and well-being first and foremost. The list goes on, and would not have been possible without Susan."

"As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan's record of public service makes history," Biden said. "But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work. I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship. I will miss her."

"I also want to thank her husband Ian and her children Jake and Maris for yet again sharing Susan with us," the president added.

"I am deeply grateful to @potus for trusting and empowering me to serve as his Domestic Policy Advisor," Rice wrote on Twitter in response to the White House announcement. "I love the team @DPC and in the @WhiteHouse. There are no more dedicated public servants. I am so proud of all we have been able to accomplish together for the American people."

Citing two people with knowledge of deliberations, Politico reported that Neera Tanden, Biden’s staff secretary and a senior adviser, was being considered among others to replace Rice. Though no replacement has been finalized, a top White House official separately told the outlet.

Rice's departure comes before Biden is expected to officially announced his re-election campaign this week.

As Director of the Domestic Policy Council, Rice drove the formulation and implementation of Biden’s domestic policy agenda, "from economic mobility and racial equity to health care and immigration," according to her bio on the White House's website. She previously served as President Obama’s U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and National Security Advisor from 2009-2017. Prior to the start of the Biden administration, she was a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times.

Previously, Rice served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, and Director for International Organizations and Peacekeeping at the National Security Council under President Clinton from 1993-2001.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.