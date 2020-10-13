Biden says Obama will be 'out on the trail' for him

Joe Biden says former President Barack Obama will be hitting the campaign trail on the current Democratic presidential nominee's behalf.

And Biden, who served for eight years as vice president under Obama, emphasized that his former boss is “doing enough for our campaign” and that Obama’s “doing well.”

Biden made his comments as he briefly spoke with reporters at an airport near his home in Delaware before boarding a flight to Florida to campaign in the crucial battleground state.

The former vice president didn’t offer any more details on when and where Obama would be campaigning for him.

Biden repeatedly spotlighted his eight years as vice president in the Obama administration as he battled a big field of Democratic nomination rivals during the primary campaign – but he has not showcased his tenure with Obama nearly as much as he keeps the focus on President Trump during the general election.

Obama remained neutral during the primaries but endorsed his former vice president once Biden’s last remaining rival – Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont – dropped out of the race in April. The former president headlined a number of large grassroots fundraisers for Biden during the spring and summer.

Obama also pilloried Trump as he gave one of the major addresses during the Democratic National Convention in August.

On Tuesday, Obama released a new video urging Americans in 24 key states to vote in this year’s election.

But the 44th president of the United States – who remains popular among Democrats and independents - has yet to campaign in person for Biden amid the coronavirus pandemic.