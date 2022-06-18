Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

The White House National Security Council says Sullivan is asymptomatic

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Security Council announced on Saturday. 

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tested positive today for COVID-19," NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. "He is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the President."

Sullivan's positive test comes days after National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the coronavirus. 

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with NBC reporter Peter Alexander on the timing of Biden's last coronavirus test.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"It’s a regular cadence. That’s what we do. We will share, per CDC, when he was a close contact, and he has not been a close contact. If he was a close contact, we will let you know," Jean-Pierre said when asked about Biden's recent testing schedule.

When pressed further about an exact date as per usual, she declined to answer, instead repeating that Biden gets tested weekly.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"So as soon as you go back there and find out the date, you’ll share it with us?" Alexander asked.

"I’m not saying that," she responded.

As Alexander continued to ask about the specific date, Jean-Pierre explained that the weekly testing is standard procedure for Biden as recommended by his doctor and only impacted by close contact.

 U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

 U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden is currently vacationing at his beach house in Delaware where he told reporters on Saturday he was "happy" the progress the Senate had made on gun control and said he was "prepared" to sign legislation on the subject.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

