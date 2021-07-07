Biden meets with Chicago Mayor Lightfoot at airport amid surge in gun violence

President Biden is meeting with Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday, in the wake of an extremely violent holiday weekend in the nation’s third most populous city.

The president, on his way to an event in McHenry County, Illinois – where he’ll make the case for the infrastructure deal reach by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House – will be greeted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot – both Democrats – as he deplanes Air Force One at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

OVER 100 SHOT IN CHICAGO DURING VERY VIOLENT JULY FOURTH WEEKEND

The meeting comes after more than 100 people were shot and 19 killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, the city’s most violent weekend this year. And LIghtfoot has come under increasing pressure to take action.

The president last month rolled out a package of crime fighting proposals which included cracking down on illegal guns, which has long been a major contributing factor to Chicago’s violence.

Ahead of next year’s midterm elections, when the Republicans aim to win back majorities in both the House and Senate, the GOP’s been targeting Biden for the rise in crime and gun violence in cities across the country. And they’ve been trying to tie the president and congressional Democrats to the calls by some on the far left of the Democratic Party to defund the police in the wake of last years protests from coast to coast over racial inequity.

National polling indicates that crime is rising as a top issue on the minds of American voters.

The president’s overall approval rating stood at 50% approval and 42% disapproval in an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted June 27-30. But his approval on dealing with crime was underwater, at 38%-48%.