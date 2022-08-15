Biden administration to launch nationwide tour to showcase legislative accomplishments in key midterm states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and his administration are set to launch a nationwide tour in the coming weeks to shore up its standing with voters, and promote its recent legislative wins, as Democrats face an uphill battle with three months until the November midterm elections.

According to the White House, Biden plans to rally support across the country by touting recent policy and political successes, including the passage of a massive social spending and taxation bill officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The tour may also serve as an attempt to help stave off historical trends that could see Republicans gaining control of the House of Representatives and potentially the Senate.

The exact destinations and dates of the tour beyond August have not yet been released but will include both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as a number of Cabinet members.

This month, members of Biden's Cabinet are expected to make 35 trips to 23 states, including Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to Colorado, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to New Mexico, and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to California, Politico reported.

The tour is also expected to include a stop by Biden in Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel plant following the recent passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that the administration says will lead to the increased research, development and manufacturing of American semiconductors.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Ohio GOP senate candidate JD Vance's campaign praised the CHIPS Act, but suggested Biden and his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan have supported policies that he says hurt everyday Ohioans.

"The CHIPS Act is crucial for American manufacturing and what it means for the future of Ohio. Now it’s time to ask Joe Biden and Tim Ryan why they keep jamming through policies that are making it harder for average Ohioans to put food on their tables," said Vance spokesman, Taylor Van Kirk.

The administration has struggled in recent months to make headway with the American people following the failure of its "Build Back Better" agenda in Congress, decades-high inflation rates and record-high gas prices, leaded to the tanking of Biden's approval rating.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed, however, that Biden had made a slight recovery from the lowest approval ratings of his presidency but that he was still underwater with just 40% of American adults approving of his job performance.

The same Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a statistical tie in terms of Americans' party preference when heading to the polls in November. Thirty-three percent said they would vote for a Republican candidate, while 35% said they would vote for a Democrat.

Historically, the party that controls the White House and both houses of Congress faces an uphill battle in the midterm election cycle. Most analysts predict Republicans will ultimately gain control of the House of Representatives, while the battle for the Senate appears far from decided.

According to recent Fox News polling, Biden's favorability remains lower than former President Trump's at the same point in his presidency despite the upward trend, raising questions over whether Democrats' recent successes will translate favorably for the party into the midterms.

Republicans, who controlled both the House and Senate during Trump's first two years in office, lost control of the House to Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections with a swing of more than 40 seats. They, however, gained two seats in the Senate.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment on Biden's planned trip and whether it would help Democrats maintain control of the House and Senate but received no response.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the campaign of Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, about Biden's visit to the state and whether he thought it would benefit his Senate race but also received no response.