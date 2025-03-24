Biden lands coveted 'Othello' Broadway ticket in first major outing since leaving office

Attendees of the opening night of "Othello" on Broadway were given "ocular proof" of the first public outing of former President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, since leaving the White House in January.

The couple were seen in New York City on Sunday night, to watch the modern spin on William Shakespeare's tragedy that was written in the early 1600s.

Joe Biden, 82, waved to cameras as he hopped out of his motorcade before being ushered into Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

In an Instagram post shared by Jill Biden captioned "Date night!", the two are seen in evening attire, with the former president in a tuxedo and the former first lady in a sparkly light blue dress. Her story featured a photo of her and Joe inside the theater, and then a group photo with the words "#Othello Riveting … Brilliant … BRAVO!"

The Broadway rendition of the play stars Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington as Othello, "the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general," its website states. Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal "portrays Iago, the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator." It is directed by Kenny Leon, and will only be on Broadway for 15 weeks.

The play is two hours and 35 minutes long, including one intermission. Ticket prices are selling for $921, according to the New York Times, resulting in the show breaking box office records.

Joe Biden has reportedly spoken to Democratic Party leaders and donors in a maneuver to regain influence and help oppose the Trump administration, according to a new report. However, his overtures at helping lead his party have been met with disdain from some Democrats.

"There are plenty of people in the Democratic Party who were obviously very frustrated with how things played out last year, but there are plenty of people who still love Joe Biden," Democratic Party fundraiser Alan Kessler told NBC News in an interview .

