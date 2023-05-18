Biden judge expected to withdraw nomination after Democrats fail to find the votes: ‘Wake-up call’

One of President Biden’s judicial nominees is expected to withdraw his nomination because he was unable to earn the votes to advance out of the Democrat-led Senate Judiciary Committee.

A committee source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Biden’s nomination of Michael Delaney to the First Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to be pulled because not enough Democrats supported him. Bloomberg Law and other media outlets were also reporting that Delaney appeared to be scrapped.

Delaney was originally scheduled to be considered for a vote at a committee business meeting Thursday but was removed from the agenda.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., remarked in the meeting that "making sure that people are fit for the bench and fit for public office is something that we should do.

"And there is hypocrisy in some of these nominations and these votes. And I appreciate that he was removed from consideration today.

"We have members of this committee who ask everybody that comes before us, ‘have you committed sexual harassment and sexual assault?’ And yet they’re willing to vote for a judge who used hardball tactics against a girl to cover up that a private, elite school was guilty of pushing and participating and removing anonymity from a student at that school," Blackburn stated.

Blackburn was likely referring to her committee colleague, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii., who asks every nominee of their sexual assault history.

She was also referring to Delaney's role in a 2014 case defending St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, in a case against student Owen Lambrie. When he was 18, Lambrie was accused of raping a 15-year-old student, Chessy Prout.

The contention in the hearing stemmed from a motion that Delaney filed during the 2014 court proceedings that could have required Prout, who was a minor at the time, to have her anonymity lifted.

It’s unclear which Democrat or Democrats on the committee opposed Delaney, or why. But Blackburn said, in her view, Delaney's actions in that case should have disqualified him.

"As we talk about people that are unfit for public service, Michael Delaney is one of those individuals," Blackburn said Thursday.

"And as we reviewed his record when he came before this committee, we brought forward and he did not deny, his use of ‘hardball’ tactics against a 15-year-old girl," she said.

Ranking committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned Thursday in the meeting that having a majority in the committee means the majority party can "tend to pick people that are being pushed by the most partisan folks on either side of the aisle.

"And I will continue to support my colleagues' discretion, collaborating with the White House to pick people … but it can’t be without bounds. So, Mr. Chairman, this is sort of a wake-up call for all of us," he said.

Graham said that while he was initially inclined to support Delaney's nomination, the confirmation hearing changed his mind.

"Through the process of the hearing — and I want to compliment my colleagues for asking hard questions — you proved, I think, that Mr. Delaney was not ready for primetime. I think the questions you asked he couldn’t give a coherent answer to," Graham said.

"I think it would be good for the committee not just to ask have you ever done anything wrong. But when somebody can't give a coherent answer, to do something about it."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.