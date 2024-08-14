Biden jokes about impending exit from the White House: 'Looking for a job'

President Biden joked about his upcoming exit from the White House during an event at the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday, telling a group of content creators that he is "looking for a job."

The White House held a Creator Economy Conference on Wednesday, playing host to social media influences and other content creators. He said in his brief remarks that they can play a key role curbing partisanship in U.S. politics.

"It's never been this bad before. I don't mean the press, I mean the way we treat each other in politics," Biden said. "It's getting incredibly difficult to count the number of lies people hear."

"They don't know what to believe. They don't know what to count on, but you break through," he told the creators. "And that's why I invited you to the White House, because I'm looking for a job."

Biden's humor comes despite rumors that he remains bitter toward top Democrats who forced him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election. Biden is particularly frustrated with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Obama, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, reports say.

The Democratic Party is planning a massive celebratory sendoff for Biden at the DNC in Chicago next week. The very party members who forced him to drop out now hail him as an elder statesman.

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history," Pelosi wrote in July just moments after Biden announced his withdrawal.

"With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," she added. "God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness."

The schedule for the DNC reveals how Democrats plan to formalize the transfer from Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden will deliver his address on Monday night after Hillary Clinton and others. Two other Democratic former presidents will take the stage the following nights, with Obama headlining Tuesday and Bill Clinton on Wednesday, followed by Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris will take the stage on Thursday, completing the transition.